Gage (leg) was able to return to practice this past week, leaving him on track to be available for the Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys, the team's official site reports. "He's getting better and better every day," head coach Todd Bowles said. "We expect him to be on track to play and trending in the right direction."

The offseason acquisition has been sidelined for multiple weeks, but he appears to finally be past his physical issues. Gage reported feeling very good following Thursday's practice, and if he's available Week 1 as increasingly expected, it would help alleviate the potential absence of Chris Godwin (knee) in that contest.