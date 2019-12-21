Play

Jensen (elbow) will be available for Saturday's contest against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jensen drew a questionable designation due to an elbow injury suffered in Week 15. However, he was able to practice fully for consecutive days to end the week, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. He has yet to miss a snap this season.

