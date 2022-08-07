Brady was back in practice Saturday after being absent for the Buccaneers' last two training camp sessions, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brady had Wednesday's practice off due to his birthday, and he'd been excused from Friday's session for personal reasons. However, the future Hall of Famer was back on the field and participating in full Saturday, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller in a red-zone drill and also continuing to build impressive chemistry with newcomer Russell Gage, according to Brianna Dix of the team's official site.