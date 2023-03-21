Hamilton (hip) re-signed a one-year deal with Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of team's official site reports.
Hamilton is coming off his best season, setting a new high in tackles with 44 (40 solo) and recorded the first interception of his career. After serving as a reserve for the majority of his career, the 30-year-old earned the starting role before missing the last two games of the season with a hip injury. With the Cardinals lacking depth in the secondary as of now, Hamilton should have the opportunity to earn the starting job again next year.
