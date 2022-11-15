Hamilton paced the Cardinals with 11 tackles (10 solo) and two pass defenses during Sunday's 27-17 win at the Rams.

Hamilton was the biggest beneficiary of absent starting cornerback Byron Murphy (back), logging 54 of 60 defensive snaps opposite Marco Wilson. Clearly, L.A. quarterback John Wolford was looking at Hamilton often, and the latter nearly matched his tackle total on the season prior to Sunday (15 in five games) in one fell swoop. Murphy is slated for additional testing on his back this week, but another DNP from him may result in another large share of plays for Hamilton next Monday against the 49ers.