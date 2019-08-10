Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Back in action
Murphy (foot) returned to practice Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy was spotted on the sidelines with a walking boot on his right foot during Thursday's preseason victory versus the Chargers. Previously unreported, the 2019 second-rounder had picked up a soft-tissue injury in the region and was held out as a precaution. Murphy will do himself a disservice if he misses any more exhibition action, as he's the likely candidate to fill in for Patrick Peterson during the veteran's six-game suspension to kick off the campaign.
