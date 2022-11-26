Washington (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Washington was sidelined for the first nine weeks of the season with a chest injury. He returned to play two games -- he served exclusively on special teams -- but will now be held out of action once again.
