Edmonds notched four carries for 24 yards and gathered in all four passes for another 24 yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.

Edmonds didn't receive a touch until the game was out of hand in the second half, but among his 17 offensive snaps, he was utilized on nearly half of them, finishing third in yards from scrimmage behind Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson. In a closer contest, Edmonds likely will be hard-pressed to wrench touches from the workhorse that is Johnson. No matter, Edmonds' pro debut is an encouraging sign for his potential in the event a bigger workload is presented to him.