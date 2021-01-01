Edmonds (hip) was held out of practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the 13 games in which a healthy Edmonds has spelled starting running back Kenyan Drake this season, Edmonds has averaged 8.8 touches for 56.1 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring five TDs. After leaving this past Sunday's game versus the 49ers in the first half with a hip issue, though, he has yet to step foot on the practice field. If he fails to get all the way back and misses his first contest of the campaign Week 17 against the Rams, the aforementioned reps likely will fall on Drake and D.J. Foster.