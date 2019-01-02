Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Notches 311 scrimmage yards
Edmonds recorded 60 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 20 of his 23 targets for 103 yards in 16 games during the 2018 campaign.
The Cardinals already had an established lead back (David Johnson) prior to the 2018 draft, but it didn't stop general manager Steve Keim from selecting Edmonds in the fourth round, 134th overall. Outside of a two-TD performance in a Week 13 upset at Green Bay, Edmonds was unable to make much of a dent in Johnson's workload. A stagnant offensive scheme partly was to blame, but Edmonds earned double-digit touches just once as a rookie (Week 15 in Atlanta). With Johnson locked into a lucrative extension through the 2021 season, Edmonds likely will need an injury from the Pro Bowler to make much of an impact during his first NFL contract. On the other hand, Arizona's lack of other backfield talent (just 2017 fifth-rounder T.J. Logan) makes Edmonds the top candidate to fill in for Johnson in that scenario.
