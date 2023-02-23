McCoy (undisclosed) will be limited at the start of the offseason program, according to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

McCoy took over for an injured Kyler Murray (knee) in Week 14 of the 2022 campaign but was then forced out with a concussion in Week 15, and didn't play again down the stretch. Now the veteran QB is dealing with an unspecified injury that is slated to limit him out of the gate this offseason. Per Urban, with both Murray and McCoy recovering from injuries, the Cardinals may look to add signal caller depth ahead of the coming season.