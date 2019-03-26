Byrd is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Byrd caught on with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie in 2016 but struggled to stay healthy during his three years with the team. He did score three touchdowns in eight games in 2017, with two coming on passes and the third on a kick return. The 26-year-old will compete for a role as a return specialist and depth wideout in Arizona.