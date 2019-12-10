Play

Byrd made a 10-yard reception (on one target) during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Steelers.

Outside receivers have become an afterthought in the Cardinals offense, but it should be noted Byrd led the positional group with 26 (of 60) snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Andy Isabella got 13, Trent Sherfield was contained to special teams, and KeeSean Johnson was a healthy scratch. Due to the weekly inconsistency of the quartet, it's difficult to trust any of them for production.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories