Williams recorded two rushes for nine yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-23 preseason loss to Tennessee.
Williams was the second back on the field behind Eno Benjamin. However, he tallied his first carry of the game at the goal line, and he converted the opportunity for a one-yard touchdown plunge. Williams hasn't gotten much work in the preseason and has potentially slipped behind Benjamin on Arizona's running back depth chart.
