Cardinals' David Johnson: Good to go

Johnson (quad) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson returned to a limited practice Thursday and upgraded to full participation Friday. He's ready for his usual busy role against a leaky Atlanta defense that's allowed a league-high 97 receptions to running back, not to mention 4.8 yards per carry and 15 total touchdowns. Of course, Johnson managed just 61 scrimmage yards last week in a favorable home matchup with the Lions.