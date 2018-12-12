Cardinals' David Johnson: Misses practice with quad injury

Johnson was held out of practice Wednesday with a quadriceps injury, but coach Steve Wilks expects the running back to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson handled his usual workload in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Lions, taking 15 carries for 49 yards and eight receptions for 12 yards while handling his largest snap share (89 percent) since Week 6. Rookie fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds is next in line for the lead role if Johnson doesn't end up playing against a shaky Atlanta defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...