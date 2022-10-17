Arizona activated Hopkins, who served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, to the 53-man roster Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins missed the end of the 2021 campaign due to an MCL sprain, but he moved past that injury during the offseason and is expected to be full go in Week 7. There's a little concern that the wideout won't have a full week of practice under his belt before he makes his first appearance of the season, but there hasn't been any reports about the wideout being limited during Thursday's matchup against the Saints. With Marquise Brown (ankle) sidelined for the foreseeable future, Hopkins should be the clear No. 1 target moving forward.