Hopkins wasn't present for the start of Arizona's voluntary workout program Tuesday, according to Darren Urban of the team's official site.

With two years left on his deal, Hopkins has already been granted permission to seek a trade, though there's been little traction on that front. When asked if Hopkins will show up to Arizona, new coach Jonathan Gannon replied, "We'll see." Hopkins has been working out on his own and is currently in Texas. Turning 31 this summer, Hopkins has no desire to be part of the Cardinals' rebuild, especially with Kyler Murray (knee) unlikely to be ready for the start of the season.