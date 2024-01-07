Gardeck (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Gardeck was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week and will suit up for the Cardinals' regular-season finale. The six-year linebacker out of Sioux Falls has set career highs this season in tackles (44) and sacks (6.0) over the first 16 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: May miss regular-season finale•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Logs another sack in win•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Remains out Week 9•