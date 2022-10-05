Benjamin notched five carries for 36 yards and hauled in his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 26-16 win in Carolina.

While Benjamin finished third in offensive snaps (11 of 76) behind James Conner (50) and Darrel Williams (16), he earned the second-most touches among the trio (Conner had 18, and Williams had four). Benjamin also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards and kicked off in place of Matt Prater after the Cardinals' last three scores, one of which he logged a tackle. Not only does Benjamin appear to be the 2A option out of the backfield, he also seems to be the team's emergency kickoff specialist.