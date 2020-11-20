Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Thompson (ankle) aggravated the same ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season in Thursday's loss to Seattle, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kingsbury added that he hopes the injury is less severe this time around. While Thompson has the benefit of three extra days off before the team's Week 12 trip to New England, it's concerning that the injury that forced him out of Thursday's game is in the same spot that gave Thompson significant trouble earlier this season.