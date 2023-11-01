Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Conner (knee) is "ready to go" and "excited to get back" on the field, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Though he didn't explicitly say that Conner will be cleared to return from injured reserve when first eligible to play Nov. 12 against the Falcons, Gannon's comments would at least seem to imply that the running back has a good chance at having his 21-day practice window opened during Week 10. While Conner misses a fourth consecutive game this Sunday in Cleveland, the Cardinals are expected to lean on rookie Emari Demercado (toe) as their lead option out of the backfield. Demercado has yet to find the end zone in either of Arizona's last two contests, but he's seen plenty of work with 33 rushing attempts (for 136 yards) and five catches (for 18 yards) between those games.