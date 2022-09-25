Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and Friday. In any case, fantasy managers considering Conner in Week 3 lineups are advised to verify the running back's status ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but in the absence of any setbacks in warmups, it appears as though he's trending in the right direction. If, however, he ends up out or limited Sunday, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin would be next up for touches in the Cardinals' backfield.