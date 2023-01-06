Conner (shin/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Cardinals are left with Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram in the backfield, after mostly using Clement last week when Conner made his early exit from a 20-19 loss to Denver. The Cardinals haven't indicated that Conner's injury is one that might require offseason surgery, and there's a good chance the 27-year-old is back with the Cardinals in 2023 given that his $5.75 million base salary is fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap.com. A $2 million roster bonus due in mid-March is one potential complicating factor, along with the possibility of the Cardinals bringing in a new coaching staff.