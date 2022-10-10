Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Sunday's 20-17 loss to Philadelphia that Conner checked out OK after injuring his ribs in the first half of the contest, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "We're checking everything out. It's something in the rib area and they're just being very cautious with him right now," Kingsbury said of Conner.

Conner played 24 snaps and gained 55 yards on nine carries and eight yards on one reception before leaving the game late in the second quarter. Eno Benjamin stepped up behind him to draw 11 touches in the narrow loss, but the Cardinals appear to be tentatively planning as though Conner will be available for the team's Week 6 game in Seattle. The Cardinals will likely wait and see if Conner's upcoming tests reveal anything concerning before the team has a clearer idea about his status heading into next Sunday.