Driskel has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The Cardinals will mark Driskel's fifth team in six years since entering the league in 2018. He saw his heaviest workload in Cincinnati during his rookie campaign, as he recorded 1,003 yards, six toudchdowns, and two interceptions across nine games. The journeyman suited up seven times this past season in Houston, and was part of a quarterback share with Davis Mills over the final five games. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) tore his ACL on Dec. 12 this past year and remains without an estimated return date. Thus, Driskel is expected to compete with Colt McCoy (undisclosed) and David Blough for the starting role under center when the season kicks off.