Gresham wasn't targeted while playing 39 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.

Since returning to action Week 3, Gresham's practice reps have been monitored closely to ensure no aggravation of his Achilles. On Thursday, he officially earned more snaps in a given game than fellow tight Ricky Seals-Jones (29) for the first time this season, but the younger option again made an impact in the box score (two catches for 12 yards on four targets). On the season, Gresham has hauled in three of four passes for 46 yards in five games, indicating he's primarily used as a blocker at this stage in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories