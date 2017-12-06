Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Nabs two passes
Gresham caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams.
Snaps aren't extensively valuable among Arizona tight ends. Gresham, again, bested talented newcomer Ricky Seals-Jones in offensive snaps on Sunday 33 to 15, but Seals-Jones came through where it counted. Over the past three weeks, Seals-Jones leads Gresham in catches (nine to five), targets (16 to seven) yards (170 to 40) and touchdowns (three to zero). Gresham might still get starter-level snaps in Arizona, but his limited role in the passing offense has been exacerbated by Seals-Jones' arrival
