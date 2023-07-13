Murray (knee) said his "goal" is to be ready for Week 1, Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake reports.

"Ideally, I want to be back by Week 1," Murray said. "That's the goal. At the end of the day, that's the goal, but I can't really look that far ahead. Got to take it one day at a time." Murray tore his ACL on December 12 of last season and underwent surgery less than a month later. He didn't participate in spring drills last month, and every indication out of Arizona has been that the Cardinals will be cautious with Murray and not rush his return to the field. Drake wrote that a Week 1 return "seems like a stretch." Colt McCoy remains the odds-on favorite to be under center for Arizona in the season opener.