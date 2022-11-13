Murray, who is listed as questionable, is slated to test his hamstring out prior to Sunday's game against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler relays that a source "expressed skepticism" regarding Murray's status, but the QB's official availability will remain undecided until pre-game warmups. As could be expected based on the nature of his injury, Murray's status will come down to how well he can move, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he is unable to suit up, Colt McCoy would take over as the starting quarterback.