Murray (knee) remains on the active/PUP list after the Cardinals wrapped up their preseason slate Saturday and doesn't have a timeline to return, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

On Thursday, Arizona acquired Joshua Dobbs from Cleveland, adding him to a quarterback room that includes healthy options in veteran Colt McCoy, rookie Clayton Tune and journeyman David Blough. After Saturday's preseason win at Minnesota, coach Jonathan Gannon didn't name a starting QB for Week 1, according to Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic. Murray isn't considered to be in the mix for that role due to his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered Dec. 12 of last season, primarily because he has yet to sniff the practice field. Assuming Murray is moved to the reserve/PUP list after cut-down day Tuesday, there will be clarity on his situation: he'll be required to miss at least the first games of the campaign. But who among McCoy, Dobbs and Tune will be stepping in for Murray remains to be seen.