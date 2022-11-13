The Cardinals aren't expected to decide whether Murray (hamstring) will start Sunday against the Rams until he's evaluated in pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report indicates that the decision will be based on how well the QB is able to move, with Schefter's source noting that Murray "needs to be able to open up and run before the game to get the green light." If Murray isn't able to play, Colt McCoy would be in line to start in his place. In any case, final confirmation of Murray's Week 10 status will arrive once the Cardinals' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:25 ET kickoff, though added context regarding his availability could surface in advance of the first wave of kickoffs Sunday.