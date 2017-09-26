Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Heroics not enough in loss
Fitzgerald caught 13 of 15 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Fitzgerald put together a vintage performance, tying his career high in receptions while accounting for his highest yardage since Week 8 of the 2014 campaign. Without tailback David Johnson (wrist) available, the 34-year-old Fitzgerald is Arizona's most dependable playmaker, as was on display Monday. While the veteran's numbers were inflated by three catches of 20-plus yards, Fitzgerald's 15-yard touchdown during the third quarter was a more familiar sight at this stage in his career. Although it wasn't enough to lead his team to victory, Fitzgerald surely helped plenty fantasy owners with his Week 3 outburst.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Quiet in win over Colts•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Inefficient in season opener•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited snaps this preseason•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Short showing expected Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not targeted•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Sitting out Hall of Fame Game•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...