Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Heroics not enough in loss

Fitzgerald caught 13 of 15 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Fitzgerald put together a vintage performance, tying his career high in receptions while accounting for his highest yardage since Week 8 of the 2014 campaign. Without tailback David Johnson (wrist) available, the 34-year-old Fitzgerald is Arizona's most dependable playmaker, as was on display Monday. While the veteran's numbers were inflated by three catches of 20-plus yards, Fitzgerald's 15-yard touchdown during the third quarter was a more familiar sight at this stage in his career. Although it wasn't enough to lead his team to victory, Fitzgerald surely helped plenty fantasy owners with his Week 3 outburst.