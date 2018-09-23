Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Playing Sunday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals contained Fitzgerald to two limited practices as he tended to a minor hamstring injury this week. The management of his health has yielded the desired result, but he'll reenter what has been the least dynamic offense in the NFL through two games. If Sam Bradford can start to put it together, though, Fitzgerald could be an effective option against a Bears defense that has allowed 10.5 YPT and four touchdowns to wide receivers in 2018.