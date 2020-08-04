site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Marcus Gilbert: Opts out of 2020 campaign
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gilbert plans to opt out of the 2020 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gilbert, who had been working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered last September, was projected to work for the Cardinals as a high-end backup at the offensive tackle position.
