Play

Gilbert has signed a one-year contract to return to the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gilbert tore his right ACL last September, but when healthy, Weinfuss notes that the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder, who was drafted by Pittsburgh 63rd overall back in 2001 -- "can be a very effective right tackle." Additionally, Weinfuss suggests that the team's re-signing of Gilbert makes using a high draft pick on a tackle less look likely for the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories