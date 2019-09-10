Gilbert was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's unclear whether Gilbert will be able to return closer to the end of the season or not. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in practice Thursday and missed Sunday's season opener. Gilbert's placement on injured reserve prompted Arizona to sign Jordan Mills.

