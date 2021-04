Gilbert, who opted out of the 2020 season, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

The Cardinals traded a sixth-round pick for Gilbert during the 2019 offseason, but he subsequently tore his ACL and never appeared in a game for the team. Previously, the 2011 second-round pick logged time in 88 games with the Steelers, 87 of which were starts. Gilbert's retirement won't shake up Arizona's offensive line much, as the team already has re-signed 2020 starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum.