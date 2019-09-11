Cardinals' Marcus Gilbert: Dealing with ACL tear
Gilbert will have surgery to repair a torn ACL, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Gilbert was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but the nature of his injury wasn't clear at the time. The 31-year-old will miss the rest of his season. He'll be a free agent following the 2019 campaign.
