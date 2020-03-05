Cardinals' Marcus Gilbert: On track for training camp
Gilbert (knee) expects to resume practicing in some capacity during OTAs and ramp up his activity for training camp, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gilbert suffered a torn ACL just days before the 2019 regular began, and he missed the entire campaign as a result. The veteran right tackle has appeared in just 12 games across the last three years. An impending unrestricted free agent, Gilbert expects to be fully health in time to kick off the 2020 season and said he would "love" to re-sign with the Cardinals.
