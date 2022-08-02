Brown (hamstring) will be eased back into practice after the Cardinals removed him from the non-football injury list Tuesday, with coach Kliff Kingsbury saying the wideout may not be a full participant until Monday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brown was on the NFI list for the first week of training camp after injuring his hamstring in a training session over the summer. He spent plenty of time on the injury report in three seasons with Baltimore but missed only three of a possible 52 games (including playoffs). The Cardinals don't seem too worried about his current issue, counting on Brown to be ready for Week 1 while fellow wideout DeAndre Hopkins serves the first game of a six-week suspension.