Prater struck true on 30 of 37 field-goal attempts and 47 of 49 point-after tries in 17 contests during the 2021 season.

The Cardinals finished with the 11th-ranked scoring offense at 26.4 points per game, but Prater himself ended up in a tie for sixth among kickers that made at least 16 appearances with the Ravens' Justin Tucker at 8.1 points per game. Arizona has a number of key skill players set to become unrestricted free agents in March -- RBs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, WRs A.J. Green and Christian Kirk and TEs Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams -- but being attached to a Kyler Murray-led offense should continue to be beneficial for Prater, who is locked up for $4.5 million in 2022.