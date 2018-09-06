Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Feeling good entering season
Bradford enters the 2018 season in good health, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "I know that right now, it does feel as good as it has felt in a long time," Bradford said of his knee Wednesday.
Bradford was limited to two appearances with the Vikings last season due to complications with his left knee, which eventually underwent a cleanup procedure on Nov. 7. Despite being activated from IR in the playoffs, he backed up Case Keenum during Minnesota's two-game run. Upon joining the Cardinals, Bradford's activity level was monitored throughout the offseason with his oft-injured knee in mind. After a preseason in which he completed eight of 11 passes for 73 yards, Bradford is poised to act as a game manager in a David Johnson-dominated offensive scheme.
