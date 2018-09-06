Bradford enters the 2018 season in good health, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "I know that right now, it does feel as good as it has felt in a long time," Bradford said of his knee Wednesday.

Bradford was limited to two appearances with the Vikings last season due to complications with his left knee, which eventually underwent a cleanup procedure on Nov. 7. Despite being activated from IR in the playoffs, he backed up Case Keenum during Minnesota's two-game run. Upon joining the Cardinals, Bradford's activity level was monitored throughout the offseason with his oft-injured knee in mind. After a preseason in which he completed eight of 11 passes for 73 yards, Bradford is poised to act as a game manager in a David Johnson-dominated offensive scheme.