Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Notches interception in win
Mathieu recorded his second pick of the season in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.
Mathieu added four solo tackles to go with the interception he recorded late in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old was the only Cardinals player to see all 64 defensive snaps. He figures to continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.
