Cardinals' head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Monday that Allen will be "full go for training camp," Alex Weiner of Sports Illustrated reports.

Allen, who is recovering from ankle surgery undergone in January, was seen working to the side of Arizona's practice Monday and will likely continue to take things slow leading up to the team's training camp starting July 27. The third-year defensive end played 15 games last season while dealing with a lingering ankle issue, though these two missed games were due to his stay on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen has started 21 games over the past two seasons and figures to play a prominent role heading into the final year of his rookie contract with Arizona.