Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Dealing with injury
Coach Anthony Lynn said Phillips sustained a forearm injury in Sunday's game against the Lions and it's unclear how long he'll be out, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
With fellow safety Derwin James already residing on IR with a foot injury, the Chargers could be down to their third-string safety. Expect the team to elaborate on Phillips' injury in the coming days, considering it's unclear how long he'll be out for at this time. The third-string saftey is Jaylen Watkins, and could be deployed if Phillips sits an game action.
