Chargers' Andre Williams: Done for season with wrist injury
Williams suffered a broken wrist in Sunday's win over the Redskins and is out for the season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com report.
Williams joined the Chargers in Week 5 and had few offensive opportunities prior to his seven carries for 23 yards against the Redskins. Veteran Branden Oliver should take over Williams' limited role, with Austin Ekeler the clear No. 2 running back behind starter Melvin Gordon.
