Williams (wrist) landed on injured reserve Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had only tallied two yards on two carries in eight games with the Chargers before racking up 23 yards on seven carries in Sunday's victory over the Redskins. However, he also came away from the contest with a season ending wrist injury. Branden Oliver will presumably take over Williams' limited role, while Austin Ekeler is the clear No. 2 running back behind Melvin Gordon.