Chargers' Andre Williams: Placed on IR
Williams (wrist) landed on injured reserve Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams had only tallied two yards on two carries in eight games with the Chargers before racking up 23 yards on seven carries in Sunday's victory over the Redskins. However, he also came away from the contest with a season ending wrist injury. Branden Oliver will presumably take over Williams' limited role, while Austin Ekeler is the clear No. 2 running back behind Melvin Gordon.
More News
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Done for season with wrist injury•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Rejoins Chargers•
-
Andre Williams: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Unable to rack up yards in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Staying in San Diego•
-
Chargers' Andre Williams: Rushes for 87 yards against Chiefs•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...