Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches two passes in loss

Gates snagged two of his five targets for 30 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

If there is a positive, it's that Gates did better than his younger teammate, as the explosive second-year player Hunter Henry was held without a single catch for the second time in three weeks. Still it hasn't exactly been a breakout year for Gates, which is probably to be expected given he's playing in his 15th professional season. While Gates will continue to be a reliable checkdown for quarterback Philip Rivers, he's unlikely to put together enough fantasy production to be a safe option most weeks.