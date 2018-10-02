Chargers' Antonio Gates: Snares touchdown in win
Gates caught two of his five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.
Gates corralled his first touchdown of the season late in the first quarter, gathering in a five-yard red zone pass to put the Chargers up seven points in the opening frame. Other than the touchdown, however, the ageless veteran put together another typically mundane performance, ripping off a 22-yard catch-and-run for his only other play of the game. Virgil Green's grasp of the starting spot was as firm as ever Sunday, as the former Broncos tight end participated in 74 percent of the team's offensive snaps compared to just 34 percent for Gates. Unless that ratio drastically changes, neither tight end will make for a particularly consistent fantasy producer.
